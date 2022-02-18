#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 18 February 2022
Liveblog

THOUSANDS OF HOMES AND businesses are without power this morning due to Storm Eunice, as parts of the country manage the fallout of the bad weather event.

The counties affected by power outages include Offaly, Galway, Donegal, Offaly, Wexford, Mayo and Roscommon.

Schools and colleges in nine counties – Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon – will remain closed today, as the storm moves across Ireland bringing “severe and damaging” winds.

  • A Status Red wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork and Kerry until 8am, indicating the weather conditions pose a risk to life.
  • A red warning is also in place for Waterford from 7am until 11am.
  • A Status Orange wind warning is in place until 11am for the rest of Munster as well as Galway, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Laois and Kildare.
  • A orange alert for snow has also been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon. It will be in place until 3pm.
  • Status Yellow wind, rain and snow warnings are in place for the rest of the country until 3pm.
  • Road users have been urged to be careful as fallen trees are creating dangerous conditions.

Iarnród Éireann says all rail services are operating at the moment. However, trains will be travelling at reduced speeds on some routes.

Good morning, here’s the range of weather warnings in place as Storm Eunice quickly tracks across the island, bringing severe and damaging winds. 

As well as red, orange and yellow weather warnings, red and orange marine warnings are also in place until 1pm.

Screenshot 2022-02-18 at 06.43.40 Source: Met Éireann

