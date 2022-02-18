THOUSANDS OF HOMES AND businesses are without power this morning due to Storm Eunice, as parts of the country manage the fallout of the bad weather event.

The counties affected by power outages include Offaly, Galway, Donegal, Offaly, Wexford, Mayo and Roscommon.

Schools and colleges in nine counties – Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon – will remain closed today, as the storm moves across Ireland bringing “severe and damaging” winds.

A Status Red wind warning is in place for Clare, Cork and Kerry until 8am, indicating the weather conditions pose a risk to life.

wind warning is in place for and until 8am, indicating the weather conditions pose a risk to life. A red warning is also in place for Waterford from 7am until 11am.

from 7am until 11am. A Status Orange wind warning is in place until 11am for the rest of Munster as well as Galway, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Laois and Kildare.

wind warning is in place until 11am for the rest of Munster as well as Galway, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Laois and Kildare. A orange alert for snow has also been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon. It will be in place until 3pm.

has also been issued for Donegal, Leitrim, Sligo, Mayo and Roscommon. It will be in place until 3pm. Status Yellow wind, rain and snow warnings are in place for the rest of the country until 3pm.

warnings are in place for the rest of the country until 3pm. Road users have been urged to be careful as fallen trees are creating dangerous conditions.

We’ll be adding updates here as the morning progresses, so stay with us…