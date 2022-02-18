Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
Thousands of homes in the south-west and midlands are without power this morning.
THOUSANDS OF HOMES AND businesses are without power this morning due to Storm Eunice, as parts of the country manage the fallout of the bad weather event.
The counties affected by power outages include Offaly, Galway, Donegal, Offaly, Wexford, Mayo and Roscommon.
Schools and colleges in nine counties – Clare, Cork, Kerry, Waterford Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim and Roscommon – will remain closed today, as the storm moves across Ireland bringing “severe and damaging” winds.
We’ll be adding updates here as the morning progresses, so stay with us…
Met Éireann has released satellite imagery of the storm as it approached Ireland overnight.
#StormEunice as it approached Ireland overnight.https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/P3dwoBffCD— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 18, 2022
Iarnród Éireann says all rail services are operating at the moment. However, trains will be travelling at reduced speeds on some routes.
Update: Services are operating on all routes.— Iarnród Éireann #WearAMask (@IrishRail) February 18, 2022
The following Services will operate at reduced speed between:
❗️Mallow to Tralee/Cork
❗️Cork to Cobh/Midleton
❗️Limerick to Athenry
No bus transfers Waterford - Kilkenny, trains are operating. -CL
#StormEunice https://t.co/3Asp8SiqL0
Good morning, here’s the range of weather warnings in place as Storm Eunice quickly tracks across the island, bringing severe and damaging winds.
As well as red, orange and yellow weather warnings, red and orange marine warnings are also in place until 1pm.
