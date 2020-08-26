This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 26 August, 2020
Storm Francis: Flooding causes widespread damage across North

Homeowners and businesses were counting the cost of the storm across the country.

By Dominic McGrath Wednesday 26 Aug 2020, 8:25 AM
Nearly 40 people had to be rescued from flood water across Northern Ireland.
Image: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service
Image: Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service

THIRTY SEVEN PEOPLE were rescued by fire crews yesterday in Northern Ireland, as flooding caused widespread damage in the wake of Storm Francis. 

The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service said that nearly 40 people had been rescued after becoming trapped by flood water in their cars and homes.

Newcastle in Down and Draperstown in Derry were among the worst places affected as fire services described the floods as “very challenging”. 

With roads and other transport infrastructure impacted, local councils and the Stormont Executive were promising action and support. 

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council announced a scheme of emergency funding for homes damaged by flooding. 

Between midnight and 8pm yesterday, crews responded to 28 separate incidents across the North working alongside the PSNI, coast guard and ambulance services. 

A yellow rain warning was in place for Northern Ireland until 6am this morning. 

Storm Francis caused significant damage across the island. Widespread flooding was reported in parts of Cork, with numerous businesses impacted in Bantry and Bandon. 

Cork County Council’s Crisis Management and Severe Weather Assessment teams held a teleconference yesterday evening to monitor the situation in Cork.

Fine Gael’s Senator Tim Lombard said yesterday that there was “anger” in Bandon and people wanted answers about why the town got flooded.

“The traders and the businesses of Bandon need to know what’s happening,” he said. 

Many businesses reported significant damage to shops and properties. 

The UK was also battered by the storm, with 130 kilometres per hour winds hitting parts of the country. This was just short of record wind speeds for the UK in August.

A yellow warning is in place until 9am for parts of England, Wales and Scotland, while last night saw 36 flood alerts and five flood warnings in place for England.

However, the worst of the storm has now abated. 

With reporting from Press Association 

Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

