10,000 without electricity and fallen trees blocking roads as Storm Hannah batters the southwest

CLOSE TO 10,000 homes and businesses are without power in Cork and Kerry as Storm Hannah hits the country.

A Status Red wind warning is in the place for Clare, with the storm bringing winds with mean speeds of over 80km/h and violent gusts of 130 to 150 km/h.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange warning is also in place for Kerry, Galway, Cork and Limerick, with a further warning to kick in for counties Tipperary and Waterford later tonight.

A red warning was in place for Kerry until 8pm this evening.

According to the ESB, around 10,000 homes and businesses are without electricity in Kerry, Cork and Clare this evening as a result of the high winds.

“Gale force winds associated with Storm Hannah this evening have caused damage to the electricity network affecting approximately 10,000 homes, farms and businesses, predominantly in counties Kerry and Cork,” an ESB spokesperson said.

With the storm continuing to track across other counties, further damage to the network can be expected. The damage is mainly attributable to trees falling on overhead lines as a result of the high winds, which have been recorded as in excess of 130 km/h.

In Tralee, just under 1,600 users are without power, while 766 are without power in Causeway and a further 971 in Ballybunion and 250 in Milltown. A total 1,220 customers are without electricity in Kanturk in Cork, as well as just 230 in Curraleigh. Further west in Cork, 306 customers are without electricity in Glengarriff.

Other homes and businesses are also affected across both counties as well as a number of affected customers in Clare.

ESB said it had mobilised and is in the process of despatching repair crews to affected areas to make the electricity network safe, assess the damage caused and safely restore power as quickly and effectively as possible.

You can check ESB Power Checker for the latest updates in your area.

Traffic disruptions

Headquarters crews now dealing with a tree down on wires in the Sunday’s Well area.



Caution on approach as firefighters make the scene safe.#StormHannah pic.twitter.com/jIKDfxqGoa — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) April 26, 2019 Source: Cork City Fire Brigade /Twitter

Storm Hannah is also causing widespread traffic disruptions in the affected areas.

AA Roadwatch has advised people in Kerry and Clare not to travel during the period of the Status Red warning.

In Kerry, a large number of fallen trees are blocking road. AA Roadwatch advises that “extreme caution” is needed while the Status Orange warning remains in place.

There are also fallen trees and debris reported on road in Counties Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Waterford.

Keep an eye on the AA Roadwatch website for the latest details.

The Road Safety Authority has also issued advice to road users. People are told to check local and national weather forecasts and traffic updates before setting out on a journey.

In extreme weather conditions it is best to avoid making a journey by road unless absolutely necessary. The golden driving rule, it says, is to “drive with care and caution – expect the unexpected”.

A number of flights have also been cancelled at Cork, Kerry and Shannon Airports as a result of the storms.

Aer Lingus flight EI723 from London to Cork tried in land in Cork earlier but was diverted to Dublin.