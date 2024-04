A Status Yellow wind warning remains in place for Donegal, Mayo and West Galway Met.ie Met.ie

ELECRITICTY HAS BEEN restored to the vast majority of customers affected by power outages yesterday.

A number of wind warnings were in place yesterday as Storm Kathleen passed over Ireland.

A Status Yellow wind warning will remain in place for Donegal, Mayo and West Galway until 4pm today.

There will be very strong winds today and Met Éireann has warned about difficult travel conditions and coastal flooding.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Donegal, Mayo & West Galway



Very strong and gusty southerly winds associated with Storm Kathleen.



Valid: 20:00 Saturday 06/04/2024 to 16:00 Sunday 07/04/2024⤵️https://t.co/lvQFgW8DsS pic.twitter.com/pnqZtyCVLK — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 7, 2024

At its peak, 34,000 customers were without electricity yesterday. Public transport such as flights and trains were also affected.

Crews from ESB Networks worked to restore power to premises throughout the day with about 2,000 homes, farms and businesses without supply overnight.

A spokesperson said crews were mobilised again early today, adding: “That number has come down further. We’re approaching a business-as-usual footing this morning on our network.”

The largest outages yesterday were in Mayo, Sligo, Leitrim, Laois and Wicklow, but other counties were also affected.

People can view the latest updates on the Power Check website.