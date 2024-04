THOUSANDS OF HOMES and businesses around Ireland are without electricity as Storm Kathleen hits Ireland.

Around 5,000 premises are currently without electricity, but ESB Networks is working to restore power.

People can check the latest updates on the Power Check website.

ESB Networks is aware that some customers are experiencing power outages due to #StormKathleen. ​



Our dedicated teams are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Visit https://t.co/GXyuew8I9W to stay informed about estimated restoration times and updates. pic.twitter.com/YVgkIgrB1v — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) April 6, 2024

A Status Orange wind warning is in place for five counties, with a Yellow warning in place for the rest of the country.

A Status Orange wind warning took effect at 7am for Cork, Kerry and Waterford. This warning is due to expire at 2pm.

A second Orange wind warning will be in place from 9am to 6pm for Galway and Mayo, which are also at particular risk of experiencing the negative impacts of the storm.

The entire country has been under a Status Yellow wind warning since 5am that is due to remain in place until 8pm nationwide.

A Yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry will be in place until 10pm.

The Road Safety Authority has urged road users to take caution if travelling during the storm.