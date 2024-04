WEATHER WARNINGS ARE taking effect around the country today, including Status Orange wind warning for five counties, as Storm Kathleen hits Ireland.

Storm Kathleen, which is only the third named storm to occur in the month of April since the naming system began in the 2015/16 storm season, is expected to bring strong wind and rainfall across much of the country today.

A Status Orange wind warning took effect at 7am for Cork, Kerry and Waterford, where Met Éireann is cautioning of the risk of difficult travel conditions, fallen trees, power outages, coastal flooding and wave overtopping. The warning is due to expire at 2pm.

A second Orange wind warning is scheduled from 9am to 6pm for Galway and Mayo, which are also at particular risk of experiencing the negative impacts of the storm.

The entire country has been under a Status Yellow wind warning since 5am that is due to remain in place until 8pm nationwide.

The UK Met Office has similarly issued a Yellow wind warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, and Derry from 8am until 10pm.

Crisis management team

Met Éireann and the crisis management team of the National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management (NDFEM) had a technical briefing yesterday morning to assess possible impacts from Storm Kathleen.

Deputy Head of Forecasting Liz Coleman cautioned anyone travelling during the last weekend of the Easter holidays to be aware of the “unseasonably strong and gusty winds”.

“Please make sure to plan your journeys in advance by keeping in contact with the forecast,” she said.

“We are likely to see some trees down due to the saturated soils and strong winds. There will be dangerous conditions at sea too, coupled with wave overtopping and coastal flooding in some areas.”

The Road Safety Authority has urged road users to take caution if travelling during the storm.

⚠️ Yellow Weather Warning – Wind ⚠️

📍 Ireland

📆 Sat 6, 7am – 8pm

Very strong and gusty southerly winds associated with Storm Kathleen. Possible impacts:

• Some fallen trees

• Difficult travel conditions

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Some coastal flooding #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/8DxdpASx3o — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) April 4, 2024

Met Éireann has outlined that Storm Kathleen “will increase water levels on all coasts as we approach a period of spring tides”.

“This will result in strong coastal winds, a rough sea state and significant waves. Coastal flooding and wave overtopping is likely, especially at times of high tide.

“The rain associated with Storm Kathleen will fall on already saturated ground, therefore water will make its way quickly into the rivers. Cumulative rainfall totals could lead to elevated river levels in western and southwestern areas.”