Thursday 3 October, 2019
Yellow wind warning extended for Leitrim and Sligo as Storm Lorenzo gets closer

A level orange wind warning is now in place for Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 5:16 PM
1 hour ago 16,375 Views 25 Comments
A STATUS YELLOW wind warning has ended for the Republic of Ireland, but it has been extended to Leitrim and Sligo until 6am tomorrow as Storm Lorenzo heads north west of the country. 

Met Éireann has issued a further wind warning for Leitrim and Sligo with west veering northwest winds with mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 100 km/h.

A yellow wind warning was previously due to continue from 6pm for counties Cork, Waterford, Tipperary and Wexford but this warning finished instead at 6pm today.

Met Éireann said there will be wind and scattered outbreaks of rain this evening. There will be strong and possibly gale force south to south-westerly winds with some severe gusts in coastal areas. 

The wind will continue tonight in the West and South with further gusts and high seas. Winds will ease in the North and East.

There will be rain overnight with very heavy rainfall expected in northern parts of Connacht and Ulster. 

As a reminder: 

  • An orange level wind warning is now in place until 6am tomorrow morning for five counties – Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.
  • A yellow rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will remain in place until 6am tomorrow morning.
  • A Status Orange Gale Warning remains in place for Irish coastal waters and the Irish Sea. 

You can see the storm live on the EarthWindMap here

Buoy reports by Met Éireann at 3pm today showed wind speeds of 35 km/h and a wave height of 3.4 metres. Wind speeds had reached 46 km/h at 8am this morning, according to these reports. 

Wave heights were lower earlier today, standing at 1.9 metres at 8am. 

Cork County Council has said a high tide advisory and a storm surge is expected this evening from 7pm onwards. 

950 Irish Coast Guards are on standby to help those in need during the storm. They have advised people to heed the warnings and stay away from exposed beaches, cliffs and harbours. 

Broadband company Eir has said it has additional teams of engineers on standby for the storm and said it is “working with the relevant parties” to ensure it’s as prepared as possible.

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

