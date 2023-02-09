Stormont formation deadline pushed to 2024 to avoid 'unhelpful' election in the coming weeks

THE UK GOVERNMENT will today introduce legislation to push back the deadline for calling a fresh Assembly election in Northern Ireland by a year.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said the local parties now have until 18 January 18, 2024 to form a ministerial executive at Stormont.

A statement from the Northern Ireland Office and the Heaton-Harris said that this move will “allow time and space for the NI Parties to work together to return to government”.

The new bill will extend the period for Executive formation to 18 January, 2024.

In a tweet, Heaton-Harris said: “I have introduced a Bill to create more time for Parties to work together and return to government.

“An election in the coming weeks will not be helpful or welcome for people in Northern Ireland.”

The statement from the Northern Ireland Office added: “The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has concluded that another election at this time is not the best course of action to facilitate the restoration of the Executive having spoken to political representatives, businesses and communities in Northern Ireland.”

Impasse

Several deadlines for the calling of a snap poll have come and gone amid the ongoing powersharing impasse at Stormont.

After the latest one passed on 19 January, the UK Government assumed a legal responsibility to hold an election within 12 weeks.

The DUP collapsed the devolved executive last February in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol, and the party has made clear it will not lift its block on powersharing until radical changes are made to the contentious Irish Sea trading arrangements.

Heaton-Harris today said: “We are working hard to resolve the problems caused by the Protocol and want to see an agreed solution with the EU.

“The restoration of the Executive, in line with the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, remains my top priority. I will continue to do everything I can to help the NI Parties work together to make that happen.”

The EU and UK are engaged in intensive negotiations amid mounting speculation that a deal is on the cards to reduce the red tape on trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

However, a deal between London and Brussels would not necessarily lead to the return of powersharing, as the DUP has insisted any agreement that may emerge must meet its tests on removing trade barriers if it is to countenance re-entering Stormont.

Yesterday, the UK Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the Northern Ireland Protocol is lawful, following a challenge brought by a collective of unionists and Brexiteers.

Civil servants are currently running public services in Northern Ireland in the absence of elected ministers.

They have taken the reins at a time when Stormont is facing a financial overspend running to hundreds of millions of pounds.

Roundtable

The Northern Ireland (Executive Formation) Bill, which will be introduced to the UK Parliament today, will “retain the power to name an election date any time during the period, if necessary”.

Heaton-Haris will host party leaders at a roundtable in Belfast today to encourage them to restore the Executive as soon as possible.

Speaking ahead of the Bill’s introduction, Heaton-Harris remarked: “Over a year has passed since the then-First Minister of Northern Ireland resigned.

“Twelve months and one Assembly election later, it is disappointing that people in Northern Ireland still do not have the strong devolved government that they deserve.

“After considering my options, and engaging widely in Northern Ireland, I know that an election in the coming weeks will not be helpful or welcome.”

He added that the Bill will “create more time” for parties to work together and return to government as “Protocol discussions continue between the UK and EU”.

“The restoration of the Executive, in line with the Good Friday Agreement, remains my top priority,” said Heaton-Harris.

“I will continue to do everything I can to help the Parties work together to make that happen.”

In January, the parties were asked to meet British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Heaton-Harris in Belfast to discuss the protocol deadlock.

However, Sinn Féin did not take part after party president Mary Lou McDonald was not invited, and the SDLP declined to take part in protest at the exclusion of McDonald.

It is understood McDonald has been invited to today’s meeting with Heaton-Harris.

-With additional reporting from Press Association