Quiz: How much do you know about the history of the Stormont Assembly?

AFTER JUST ABOUT two whole years of suspension, it seems that the Northern Ireland Assembly is ready to resume duties following talks between the DUP and the United Kingdom government, which will allow for changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

We could spend a few hours, or indeed days, getting into the whys and wherefores of the permutations and implications of this agreement, but if you want to know more about the new Stormont deal and what it means for power-sharing in the North, you can fill yourself in here.

Unfortunately, it will take more study than that to ace our Stormont quiz. Enjoy!

Let's start off with some of the basics: Which Irish county is Stormont located in? Alamy Armagh Antrim

Derry Down In what year was the first Stormont election held? Alamy 1996 1997

1998 1999 Who is this former member of the legislative assembly? Alamy Peter Robinson Sir Reg Empey

David Trimble Jim Allister How many members sit in the Northern Ireland Assembly? Alamy 60 70

80 90 TUV finished the most recent Stormont assembly elections with just one seat. What does TUV stand for? Alamy Traditional Unionist Voice The Ulster Volunteers

Traditional Ulster Voters Traditional Ulster Voice What is the name of the most recent Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly? Alamy Christopher Stalford Alex Maskey

Robin Newton Caitríona Ruane Who is the United Kingdom's current Secretary of State for Northern Ireland? Alamy Siobhan Bailie Steve Baker

Johnny Mercer Chris Heaton-Harris Which of these people has never been Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland? Alamy Mark Durkan Seamus Mallon

John Hume Michelle O'Neill Before the collapse, which party most recently served as the official Opposition in Stormont? Alamy Sinn Féin DUP

SDLP UUP Naomi Long is the leader of which Stormont party? Alamy UUP People Before Profit

Naomi Long is the leader of which Stormont party? Alamy UUP People Before Profit

Alliance SDLP