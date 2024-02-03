Quiz: How much do you know about the history of the Stormont Assembly?

AFTER JUST ABOUT two whole years of suspension, it seems that the Northern Ireland Assembly is ready to resume duties following talks between the DUP and the United Kingdom government, which will allow for changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
We could spend a few hours, or indeed days, getting into the whys and wherefores of the permutations and implications of this agreement, but if you want to know more about the new Stormont deal and what it means for power-sharing in the North, you can fill yourself in here.
Unfortunately, it will take more study than that to ace our Stormont quiz. Enjoy!
have your say