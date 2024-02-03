Advertisement
Stormont Quiz

Quiz: How much do you know about the history of the Stormont Assembly?

Remember Stormont? It’s back! In quiz form!
27 minutes ago

AFTER JUST ABOUT two whole years of suspension, it seems that the Northern Ireland Assembly is ready to resume duties following talks between the DUP and the United Kingdom government, which will allow for changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.

We could spend a few hours, or indeed days, getting into the whys and wherefores of the permutations and implications of this agreement, but if you want to know more about the new Stormont deal and what it means for power-sharing in the North, you can fill yourself in here.

Unfortunately, it will take more study than that to ace our Stormont quiz. Enjoy!

Let's start off with some of the basics: Which Irish county is Stormont located in?
Armagh
Antrim

Derry
Down
In what year was the first Stormont election held?
1996
1997

1998
1999
Who is this former member of the legislative assembly?
Peter Robinson
Sir Reg Empey

David Trimble
Jim Allister
How many members sit in the Northern Ireland Assembly?
60
70

80
90
TUV finished the most recent Stormont assembly elections with just one seat. What does TUV stand for?
Traditional Unionist Voice
The Ulster Volunteers

Traditional Ulster Voters
Traditional Ulster Voice
What is the name of the most recent Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly?
Christopher Stalford
Alex Maskey

Robin Newton
Caitríona Ruane
Who is the United Kingdom's current Secretary of State for Northern Ireland?
Siobhan Bailie
Steve Baker

Johnny Mercer
Chris Heaton-Harris
Which of these people has never been Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland?
Mark Durkan
Seamus Mallon

John Hume
Michelle O'Neill
Before the collapse, which party most recently served as the official Opposition in Stormont?
Sinn Féin
DUP

SDLP
UUP
Naomi Long is the leader of which Stormont party?
UUP
People Before Profit

Alliance
SDLP
