Number of children believed to have died from Strep A rises to two, HSE says

THE NUMBER OF cases of Strep A believed to be associated with the death of a child has risen to two in Ireland, a doctor confirmed this morning.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry told Morning Ireland that four people have died in the State this year as a result of the infection, with two of them being children.

Dr Henry urged caution but said that fatalities from this infection “are extremely rare”.

“Death is exceptionally rare in children and for the great majority of children who have sore throats and fevers, they can be managed safely at home,” Dr Henry said.

Dr Henry also dismissed speculation that there is a shortage of antibiotics for those who require them.

He said: “We have enough antibiotics to deal with people who require antibiotics, based on the solid clinical indications that general practitioners will be very familiar with out there in the community.”

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also written to schools to offer advice to staff on what to do if they suspect one of their pupils is ill with the infection.

Group A streptococcus (GAS) is a common bacteria.

Many people carry it in their throats and on their skin and it doesn’t always result in illness.

However, GAS does cause a number of infections, some mild and some more serious.

The most serious infection caused by GAS occurs when it becomes invasive (invasive Group A Strep). That is when the bacteria gets into parts of the body where it is not normally found, such as the lungs or bloodstream. This is called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) and in rare cases it can be fatal.

