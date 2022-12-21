Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 21 December 2022 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Strep A
Number of children believed to have died from Strep A rises to two, HSE says
Dr Colm Henry urged caution but said that fatalities from this infection “are extremely rare”.
1.7k
0
36 minutes ago

THE NUMBER OF cases of Strep A believed to be associated with the death of a child has risen to two in Ireland, a doctor confirmed this morning. 

HSE Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry told Morning Ireland that four people have died in the State this year as a result of the infection, with two of them being children. 

Dr Henry urged caution but said that fatalities from this infection “are extremely rare”.

“Death is exceptionally rare in children and for the great majority of children who have sore throats and fevers, they can be managed safely at home,” Dr Henry said.

Dr Henry also dismissed speculation that there is a shortage of antibiotics for those who require them.

He said: “We have enough antibiotics to deal with people who require antibiotics, based on the solid clinical indications that general practitioners will be very familiar with out there in the community.”

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also written to schools to offer advice to staff on what to do if they suspect one of their pupils is ill with the infection.

Group A streptococcus (GAS) is a common bacteria.

Many people carry it in their throats and on their skin and it doesn’t always result in illness.

However, GAS does cause a number of infections, some mild and some more serious.

The most serious infection caused by GAS occurs when it becomes invasive (invasive Group A Strep). That is when the bacteria gets into parts of the body where it is not normally found, such as the lungs or bloodstream. This is called invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) and in rare cases it can be fatal.

You can read more about Strep A here

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     