Investigations ongoing into whether death of four-year-old child is linked to Strep A, CMO says

THE CHIEF MEDICAL Officer has said investigations are ongoing into whether a four-year-old child has died from Strep A in Ireland.

Yesterday, Dr Eamon O’Moore of the HSE’s National Health Protection told RTÉ’s News at One that while the cause of death in the child had not yet been officially confirmed, Strep A is being “actively investigated” as a potential cause of death.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, CMO Professor Breda Smyth said that “investigations are ongoing and Strep A is being considered as the differential diagnosis”.

This comes after it was confirmed earlier yesterday that a five-year-old girl in Northern Ireland has died from an illness linked to the bacterial infection Strep A.

The young girl became ill last week and was receiving treatment at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

Schools across the UK have also been on high alert due to a rise in Strep A related illnesses.

Eight other children have died from a form of Strep A in England and Wales.

So far this year, there has been 55 confirmed cases of invasive Strep A confirmed in Ireland. Of those, 16 cases were in children.

Advertisement

Professor Smyth said that during the pandemic, the circulation of Strep A was reduced and there wasn’t as many cases of the bug. Looking at pre-pandemic years, there was 108 cases recorded in 2019 and 136 cases recorded in 2018.

“So, the number of cases we’ve had this year is actually much lower than pre-pandemic times. But we are keeping a very close eye on it. As we know, there are a lot of bugs circulating at the moment because we had a reduced social mixing, particularly in children, we are seeking a lot of illness at the moment,” Professor Smyth said.

What is Strep A?

Group A Streptococcus (Group A Strep or Strep A) bacteria can cause many different infections.

The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.

Infections caused by Strep A range from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.

They include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

Invasive Group A Strep disease is sometimes a life-threatening infection in which the bacteria have invaded parts of the body, such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Two of the most severe, but rare, forms of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

Necrotising fasciitis is also known as the “flesh-eating disease” and can occur if a wound gets infected.

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome is a rapidly progressing infection causing low blood pressure/shock and damage to organs such as the kidneys, liver and lungs.

This type of toxic shock has a high death rate.

Professor Smyth told Morning Ireland that, for the most part, Strep A infections are “quite mild” but that “they do have to be treated with antibiotics”.

“If a child has a throat infection that isn’t getting better, or they have a skin infection, and they have a persistent fever … and the fever doesn’t respond to the normal elements like taking paracetamol, and a parent is particularly worried and they think their child is quite sick, it’s important to communicate with their GP or health professional,” Professor Smyth said.

She said that signs a child is not getting better are ”a persistent fever that is not responding to paracetamol, if they are off their food, particuarly if they’re not drinking and if they’re not producing urine, and they’re particularly lethargic”.

“I would always say to parents to trust your instinct. If you feel your child isn’t getting better with the routine responses, then it’s important to contact your GP or your health professional,” she said.

Includes reporting by Press Association