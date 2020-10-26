#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 26 October 2020
Advertisement

Strikes in Belarus as protests against president continue

There have been protests in Belarus since early August.

By Press Association Monday 26 Oct 2020, 5:17 PM
14 minutes ago 605 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5245443
Protests continue in Belarus.
Image: PA
Protests continue in Belarus.
Protests continue in Belarus.
Image: PA

FACTORY WORKERS, STUDENTS and business owners in Belarus have gone on strike to demand that President Alexander Lukashenko resign after more than two months of continuing mass protests.

Most state-run enterprises continued to operate despite the strike, which was called by opposition leader Svetlana Tsikhanouskaya.

Lukashenko has run the country for 26 years but protests have rocked Belarus ever since the official results of the election were announced on 9 August, giving him a landslide victory with 80% of the vote.

Tsikhanouskaya got only 10% of the votes and refused to recognise the outcome as valid, saying it was manipulated.

Today, students in some universities refused to attend lectures and marched in Minsk in protest, while hundreds of small private companies declared Monday a non-working day and shops and cafes closed, with their owners and employees forming human chains all over the capital.

Several divisions of large plants in Minsk said they were halting work and employees of two plants in the western city of Grodno gathered in front of buildings there.

The authorities responded by detaining protesters in the streets and outside factories, threatening workers with jail or being fired if they went on strike, said Alexander Yaroshuk, leader of the Belarusian Congress of Democratic Unions.

Since the disputed election, the authorities have tried to quell the turmoil by detaining thousands and dispersing the crowds but the protests have continued.

Tsikhanouskaya, who fled to Lithuania for fear of her safety, urged the strike if Lukashenko did not resign, release political prisoners and stop the police crackdown by today.

She gave the go-ahead for the strike to begin in a statement last night after police in Minsk and other cities once again dispersed demonstrators with stun grenades and tear gas.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

political-situation-in-minsk-rally-of-the-belarusian-opposition A rally held yesterday in Minsk, Belarus. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Yesterday’s rally in Minsk was one of the largest in weeks and drew nearly 200,000 people, while smaller protests also took place in other cities. The Interior Ministry said it detained over 500 people across Belarus.

“A strike is the next step towards freedom for Belarusians, towards the end of violence and new elections,” Tsikhanousksaya said in a statement today.

The main goal is to show that no one will work for the regime.

Government officials said that all state-run plants, factories and enterprises continued to operate as usual.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie