Strong to gale force wind warning in place for some coastal counties

THERE ARE WARNINGS that gale force winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour may affect some coastal areas.

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, and Sligo.

The forecaster has advised these areas to expect strong to gale force and gusty south-westerly winds.

Advertisement

Gusts of 100 km/h have already been recorded in Cork’s Sherkin Island, while gusts of 89 km/h have been recorded at Galway’s Mace Head weather station.

The warning is in place until 9pm tonight.

Met Éireann has also advised that there will be heavy showers at times, with isolated hail or lightning.

The UK Met Office has also issued a yellow wind warning for Antrim and Down.