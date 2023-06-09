Man who was injured in fire at Cork Stryker plant in April has died

A MAN WHO was injured in a fire at a Stryker plant in Co Cork in April has died.

The man, aged in his 40s, was left on life support following the blaze at Stryker in Carrigtwohill, east Cork.

The Health and Safety Authority has confirmed to The Journal that it has become “aware of the fatality” arising from the incident on 18 April.

A spokesperson for the workplace safety regulator said the investigation is ongoing.

The medical devices facility was evacuated in the course of the incident.

A second person also received treatment at hospital following the fire in the IDA industrial estate in Carrigtwohill.

Stryker employs around 4,100 people at its Cork plants and has other operations in Limerick and Belfast.

Local TD Pat Buckley paid condolences to the man’s family and his workmates.

Buckley, who previously alleged there had been 11 incidents of concern across an 18-month period at the site, is due to meet with senior HSA officials this month to discuss its monitoring of the facility.

“I was very saddened when I heard and send my condolences. We know there’s an ongoing investigation into this and I’ll be following up with the HSA now,” he said.

“Unfortunately we’re in this position which we never ever wanted to be in.”

The company has been contacted for comment.