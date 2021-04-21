University of Limerick has disciplined 'a number' of students following street party

THE UNIVERSITY OF Limerick has sanctioned a number of students in connection with breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

It followed a largescale garda operation targeting a street party in the College Court estate in the Castletroy area of the city in early March. The area is a popular place for students to rent accommodation due to its proximity to the campus.

On that occasion a number of people were arrested for various offences including public order and breaches of the Covid-19 regulations.

A number of videos circulated on line of the disturbance and showed people partying in the streets.

A spokesperson for UL confirmed in a statement that a group of students were sanctioned but would not be drawn on how many.

“University of Limerick has sanctioned a number of students who have been officially reported, investigated and found to have broken the UL Code of Conduct relating to the current COVID-19 environment.

“A number of students have received sanctions ranging from academic probation to financial penalties following the public order incident that took place in the Castletroy area.

“Any breach of the UL Code of Conduct and/or public health restrictions will be investigated and will carry consequences,” the statement said.

Gardaí attached to Henry Street Garda Station, along with University officials, have been on patrol in the area.

“UL continues to liaise and work with An Garda Siochana to remind students of their personal responsibility to follow government and institutional guidelines.

“Allegations of breaches of the UL Code of Conduct are made to the Complaints, Discipline and Vetting Unit of the University. The complainant is asked to provide sufficient information to enable the University Advocate to undertake an investigation.

“Once a complaint has been made, it is assessed by the Advocate and dealt with as deemed appropriate.

“The Advocate is an independent officer who is empowered to investigate and prosecute complaints about alleged violations of the University’s Code of Conduct by students,” the statement added.

At the time of the incident UL President, Professor Kerstin Mey, warned that any student found to have broken the university’s code of conduct could face temporary suspension or expulsion.

The code of conduct states that students must not engage in any activities that could bring the university into disrepute, including off-campus.

“We have appealed to our students time and again to recognise their personal responsibility in following public health restrictions,” Mey said.

“However, it is clear that there is a small minority among our 16,500 students who live in off campus estates who are consistently ignoring government and institutional guidelines.”

The university’s students’ union also issued a statement describing the scenes as “completely unacceptable”, saying they disregarded public health guidelines.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche told a Joint Policing Committee in March that the force had issued just short of 1,000 Health Act breach tickets in the area.

He also revealed that UL were paying for overtime for six gardaí to patrol the area.

Comments have been turned off in this article as legal proceedings have commenced.