Three people arrested following street party near University of Limerick

A screengrab from one of the videos on social media.

GARDAÍ IN LIMERICK tonight responded to a public order incident involving dozens of people.

Videos shared on social media show a significant number of people drinking outside and flouting social distancing laws.

Another video shows a large group of people letting off fireworks and dancing on the streets.

The incident took place in the Carysfort Avenue area of Castletroy.

Labour councillor Elena Secas said the gathering amounted to a “total lack of respect” for the general public.

“Unacceptable behaviour… in Castletroy this evening. Total lack of respect for the local community who have been trying so hard to stay safe during these difficult times,” she wrote on Twitter.

Councillor Conor Sheahan added that the actions of these people are bringing the community of Casteltrpy into “disrepute”.

“They should be severely sanctioned”, he added.

Gardaí said they stepped in following “continued and orchestrated non-compliance with Public Health Regulations and failing to comply with directions from An Garda Síochána”.

Three people were arrested at the scene. Two men (20s) were arrested under the Public Order Legislation and one man (20s) was arrested under Misuse of Drugs Legislation.



Gardaí said they issued around 30 Fixed Payment Notices for Breaches of the Health Act, at this time.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the University of Limerick said: “UL will take action with strong disciplinary measures against any student who has been found to have breached public health guidelines. Students at UL are subject to a Code of Conduct.”

Gardaí said they have an investigation into identifying the organisers of this event, and as with all breaches of the Public Health Regulations a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.



A spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána in Limerick continue to have a close and positive working relationship with the authorities and community in the University of Limerick, which was previously demonstrated at the start of the academic year in 2020.



“Gardaí in Limerick will continue to provide high visibility patrols in the vicinity of the University of Limerick campus and surrounding residential areas to check compliance to Covid-19 regulations and keep the community safe.”