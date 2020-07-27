This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: What year were these summer blockbusters first released?

Fancy your chances at tonight’s quiz?

By Sean Murray Monday 27 Jul 2020, 9:30 PM
50 minutes ago 7,507 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5160636

CINEMAS WERE PERMITTED to re-open from the end of last month as Phase Three kicked in.

The country’s cinemas have re-opened in a staggered way since then with today seeing the re-opening of the popular Light House Cinema in Smithfield in Dublin. 

The summer months traditionally see the main Hollywood studios roll out their big-budget blockbusters.

While that’s not the case this year, how well do you remember when the summer blockbusters from years’ gone by were released? Let’s find out…

What year was E.T. released?
Bert Resifeld/PA Images
1980
1982

1984
1986
What year did Christian Bale's Batman battle The Joker (Heath Ledger) in The Dark Knight?
PA Images
2006
2007

2008
2009
What year did Jaws come out?
Movieclips/Youtube
1975
1977

1978
1980
What about Terminator 2: Judgement Day?
Victoria Jones/PA Images
1987
1989

1990
1991
When did Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum et al save the Earth in Independence Day?
Movieclips/Youtube
1995
1996

1997
1998
When did Harry have his final showdown with Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2?
Warner Bros/Youtube
2011
2012

2013
2014
When were we first introduced to Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark?
Movieclips/Youtube
1979
1980

1981
1982
What year did Tom Hanks charm us all in Forrest Gump?
Paramount Movies/Youtube
1989
1991

1992
1994
What year was Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl released?
Movieclips/Youtube
2001
2003

2005
2007
What year was the first Spider-Man film with Tobey Maguire released?
Youtube Movies/Youtube
2002
2003

2004
2005
Answer all the questions to see your result!
PA Images
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Full marks, well done
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Clever cat
Almost purrfect
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A decent job
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?
Baaaaaaad
Share your result:
PA Images
You scored out of !
Turtely awful
A shell of a bad effort
Share your result:

Sean Murray

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (7)

