Quiz: What year were these summer blockbusters first released?

CINEMAS WERE PERMITTED to re-open from the end of last month as Phase Three kicked in.

The country’s cinemas have re-opened in a staggered way since then with today seeing the re-opening of the popular Light House Cinema in Smithfield in Dublin.

The summer months traditionally see the main Hollywood studios roll out their big-budget blockbusters.

While that’s not the case this year, how well do you remember when the summer blockbusters from years’ gone by were released? Let’s find out…

What year was E.T. released? Bert Resifeld/PA Images 1980 1982

1984 1986 What year did Christian Bale's Batman battle The Joker (Heath Ledger) in The Dark Knight? PA Images 2006 2007

2008 2009 What year did Jaws come out? Movieclips/Youtube 1975 1977

1978 1980 What about Terminator 2: Judgement Day? Victoria Jones/PA Images 1987 1989

1990 1991 When did Will Smith, Bill Pullman, Jeff Goldblum et al save the Earth in Independence Day? Movieclips/Youtube 1995 1996

1997 1998 When did Harry have his final showdown with Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2? Warner Bros/Youtube 2011 2012

2013 2014 When were we first introduced to Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark? Movieclips/Youtube 1979 1980

1981 1982 What year did Tom Hanks charm us all in Forrest Gump? Paramount Movies/Youtube 1989 1991

1992 1994 What year was Pirates of the Caribbean: Curse of the Black Pearl released? Movieclips/Youtube 2001 2003

2005 2007 What year was the first Spider-Man film with Tobey Maguire released? Youtube Movies/Youtube 2002 2003

