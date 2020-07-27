Quiz: What year were these summer blockbusters first released?

CINEMAS WERE PERMITTED to re-open from the end of last month as Phase Three kicked in.
The country’s cinemas have re-opened in a staggered way since then with today seeing the re-opening of the popular Light House Cinema in Smithfield in Dublin.
The summer months traditionally see the main Hollywood studios roll out their big-budget blockbusters.
While that’s not the case this year, how well do you remember when the summer blockbusters from years’ gone by were released? Let’s find out…
