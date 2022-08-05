Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 17°C Friday 5 August 2022
Sunny weather set to return next week with mid-20s temperatures forecast

High pressure is set to linger over Ireland bringing mostly dry and settled conditions.

By Céimin Burke Friday 5 Aug 2022, 8:07 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

HOT WEATHER IS set to return next week with temperatures forecast to rise higher as the week progresses.

A band of high pressure is set to linger over Ireland bringing mostly dry and settled conditions for the days ahead. The best of the sunshine will be in the south and east of the country.

Met Éireann is forecasting highest temperatures of 21 degrees celsius tomorrow with sunny spells and some patchy outbreaks of drizzle. There will be mist and fog in some areas in the evening and the temperatures will fall to between nine and 14 degrees.

The sunshine will return on Sunday but there will be occasional light showers during the middle of the day. Highest temperatures are again forecast to be 21 degrees and there will be a light westerly breeze.

It’s predicted to dial up a notch on Monday with highs of 23 degrees forecast by the meteorological service. The best chance of the sunny spells lingering will be in the south of the country.

The warm weather is forecast to continue on Tuesday when there will be good sunny spells in the south and east. It’s set to be cloudier in the north and west but should remain dry across the island. The mercury is set to hit 23 degrees in near calm conditions.

The high pressure will likely continue to dominate further into the week, bringing dry sunny weather and highest temperatures increasing into the mid-twenties.

