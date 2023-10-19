UK Prime Minister travels to Israel as the first stop on Middle East trip

UK PRIME MINITSER Rishi Sunak will arrive in Israel today as he prepares to meet leaders in the Middle East and call for any increase in violence to be avoided.

Sunak will hold talks with Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and President Isaac Herzog as he starts a two-day trip that is expected to take in a number of capitals in the region.

He will urge Middle East leaders to “avoid further dangerous escalation”, saying that “too many lives have been lost” already in the Israeli-Hamas war.

His visit comes after the United States president Joe Biden flew into Israel yesterday,

Biden urged Israel not to be “consumed by” rage in the wake of Hamas’s deadly attack on 7 October and to avoid making the same “mistakes” that the US did after 11 September, 2001, following the Islamist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people.

Biden’s trip appeared to herald a breakthrough, with Netanyahu’s office announcing it had approved a request from the US leader to allow Egypt to deliver limited quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

This was the first crack in a punishing 10-day siege on the territory. It came a day after a deadly blast at a Gaza City hospital killed hundreds.

Hamas blamed Israel for the strike, while Tel Aviv pointed the finger at a rocket misfire by Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza. Islamic Jihad has dismissed the claim.

The hospital deaths sparked protests across the Middle East, including angry scenes in Jordan and in the Lebanese capital Beirut where hundreds of demonstrators clashed with security forces near the US embassy yesterday.

The Hezbollah group, a key ally of Hamas, also held a rally in the city.

During Sunak’s trip to the Middle East, in which he is expected to meet a number of counterparts, the UK Government said he plans to press for aid to be allowed into Gaza and for those “trapped in the territory” to be allowed to leave the area.

A Downing Street official said he will share his condolences for the “terrible loss of life in Israel and Gaza in the last two weeks as a result of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attacks”.

He will call for the “barbaric” acts carried out by the Palestinian militant group not to “become a catalyst for further escalation of conflict in the region”.

Ahead of his departure, Sunak said: “Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas’s horrific act of terror.

“The attack on al Ahli hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict.

“I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort.”

In parallel to Sunak’s travel, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit Egypt, Turkey and Qatar in the coming days to underscore the UK’s message.

Cleverly said: “It is in no one’s interests – neither Israeli, Palestinian nor the wider Middle East – for others to be drawn into this conflict.

“I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages.”