Mostly dry and sunny weather is forecast for the rest of the week

MOST OF THE country is enjoying balmy weather today with temperatures hitting 17 degrees in some places. The pleasant conditions look set to continue for the rest of the week with Met Éireann forecasting clear days with sunny spells.

A swimmer holding their flippers on the seafront in Clontarf, Dublin, today Source: Sasko Lazarov

The east and the midlands have been graced with the best of the weather today, while it is a little cooler along Atlantic coasts, where temperatures are ranging from 12 to 15 degrees.

It will be mostly dry again tomorrow, with the mercury hitting 18 degrees in some parts. However, some drizzle is forecast in the northwest.

It looks set to be noticeably cooler on Wednesday with temperatures of nine to 13 degrees predicted. Patchy drizzle also looks set to be scattered across the country from the northwest to the south coast.

Things will pick up again on Thursday when it’s set to be dry with good sunny spells and some passing clouds. Highest temperatures will be around 13 degrees generally, increasing to between 14 to 17 degrees in the southwest.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Friday and Saturday are also forecast to be dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures are set to be 13 degrees both days. It will be coolest in the north and along eastern coasts.

The weather will turn more unsettled on Easter Sunday and temperatures will fall through the early days of next week, with frost at night and some wintry showers forecast.