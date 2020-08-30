This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 30 August, 2020
Bright and sunny start today will be short lived as rain expected early next week

The wet start to the week is set to clear for more settled weekend.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 30 Aug 2020, 1:19 PM
6 minutes ago 370 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5190350
Image: Shutterstock/Yuganov Konstantin
Image: Shutterstock/Yuganov Konstantin

MUCH OF THE country will experience sunny spells today but wetter conditions are en route for the coming week. 

The national forecast is unsettled for the first half of the week but early signs suggest a warm and sunny weekend could be in store next weekend. 

Weather conditions are “feeling more pleasant” than recent days, according to forecasters but by Tuesday rain will return for much of the country. 

“Mainly dry today with good spells of sunshine for the afternoon,” Met Éireann said, adding there will be “temperatures of 15C to 17C”.

“Feeling more pleasant than recently despite the relatively low temperatures as winds will be light.”

Later tonight it will remain “dry with clear spells” and “southerly winds generally light, freshening on the west coast towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 5C to 9C, coolest in the east”.

In spite of a dry and bright start tomorrow, however, conditions are to turn increasingly worse over the coming days. 

“Patchy rain and drizzle will arrive on western and southern coasts during the late morning and very slowly edge its way eastwards, reaching the midlands by evening,” the forecaster said. 

“Becoming unsettled until midweek, with rain at times, heaviest on Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

But things will begin to start looking up with Looking more settled weather later in the week. 

“A wet and breezy start with rain clearing eastwards through the afternoon” is expected on Wednesday, along with “highs of 18C to 21C in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds”.

“High pressure will likely build in towards Ireland during Friday and into the weekend, bringing increasingly dry and settled weather with sunny spells. Temperatures around average as we move into September, with highs of 16 to 18 degrees.” 

