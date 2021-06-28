Good sunshine and high temperatures forecast for week ahead

IRELAND LOOKS SET for several days of sunny weather, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures hitting 24 degrees celsius this week.

There will be a mix of sunshine and cloudy spells today, with highest temperatures of 21 degrees forecast. It will be cooler in parts of the west and north, where highest temperatures will reach 18 degrees.

Things will tick up a notch tomorrow, with the mercury rising to 23 degrees across most of the country. The national meteorological service says it will be between 16 and 20 degrees in coastal regions of the west and north with mostly light northerly breezes.

Wednesday is set to be another bright day with plenty of good sunshine. There will be light northeast breezes and temperatures will hit 24 degrees celsius, although it will be slightly cooler in western and northern areas.

The good weather will continue on Thursday when it’s again set to hit 24 degrees. It will be slightly cloudier during the afternoon and evening with chances of showers in parts of Leinster and Connacht.

The night is set to be dry and close with temperatures remaining in the mid-to-low teens.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Friday is set to start off dry with sunny spells but scattered showers will develop in the southwest and gradually spread northeastwards during the day. However, it’s set to stay warm with temperatures remaining in the low 20s.