#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 28 June 2021
Advertisement

Good sunshine and high temperatures forecast for week ahead

Get the sunscreen out.

By Céimin Burke Monday 28 Jun 2021, 11:20 AM
29 minutes ago 3,466 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5479327
Image: PA
Image: PA

IRELAND LOOKS SET for several days of sunny weather, with Met Éireann forecasting temperatures hitting 24 degrees celsius this week.

There will be a mix of sunshine and cloudy spells today, with highest temperatures of 21 degrees forecast. It will be cooler in parts of the west and north, where highest temperatures will reach 18 degrees.

Things will tick up a notch tomorrow, with the mercury rising to 23 degrees across most of the country. The national meteorological service says it will be between 16 and 20 degrees in coastal regions of the west and north with mostly light northerly breezes.

Wednesday is set to be another bright day with plenty of good sunshine. There will be light northeast breezes and temperatures will hit 24 degrees celsius, although it will be slightly cooler in western and northern areas.

The good weather will continue on Thursday when it’s again set to hit 24 degrees. It will be slightly cloudier during the afternoon and evening with chances of showers in parts of Leinster and Connacht.

The night is set to be dry and close with temperatures remaining in the mid-to-low teens. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Friday is set to start off dry with sunny spells but scattered showers will develop in the southwest and gradually spread northeastwards during the day. However, it’s set to stay warm with temperatures remaining in the low 20s.

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie