Friday 4 June 2021
Sunny with a chance of showers - here's how the Bank Holiday weather is looking

Maximum temperatures today and tomorrow will be between 14 and 19 degrees.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 4 Jun 2021, 8:46 AM
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

THE BANK HOLIDAY weekend looks sets to be mostly dry and sunny with temperatures reaching 20 degrees in some parts of the country. 

Today will remain dry in many areas with sunny spells in the eastern half of the country, Met Éireann forecasts, but it will be cloudier in the western half of the country with outbreaks of rain developing in parts of Munster. 

Looking to the weekend Saturday will start cloudy with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle but will brighten up during the day with sunny spells developing. 

However, there will be scattered showers mainly in the eastern half of the country with some showers turning heavy in the north. 

Sunday will be mostly dry with a mix of cloud and sunny spells, but a few isolated showers may occur in the east or southeast. Temperatures will hit between 15 and 19 degrees in light southwesterly breezes. 

The Bank Holiday Monday will start misty but this will clear in most areas giving way to bright and dry conditions with temperatures set to hit between 16 and 20 degrees. 

However, Atlantic coasts will be cloudier, with a chance of a few patches of light rain or drizzle, according to Met Éireann. 

