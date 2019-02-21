Recall of SuperValu and Centra bottled water due to 'off odour and taste'

SUPERVALU AND CENTRA are recalling all batches of their five litre Still Irish Water bottles.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland today issued a notice to inform consumers of the recall, which it said was a precautionary measure.

“This is due to an off odour and taste detected in a small number of bottles,” it said.

This recall affects all batches of the five litre Still Irish Water and all best-before dates.

Consumers are advised to return the products to a SuperValu or Centra store.