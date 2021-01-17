#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

Support plummets for Fine Gael and Sinn Féin inches ahead in latest opinion poll

Irish Mail on Sunday/Ireland Thinks poll was published today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 10:02 AM
58 minutes ago 12,689 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5327480
Image: Photojoiner/RollingNews.ie
Image: Photojoiner/RollingNews.ie

AN OPINION POLL published today by the Irish Mail on Sunday/Ireland Thinks puts Sinn Féin as the most popular party.

Sinn Féin is on 29%, just one percentage point ahead of Fine Gael on 28%. Fianna Fáil is on 15%, the Green Party is on 3%. 

The Labour Party – under the new leadership of Alan Kelly – is up to 5%, and the Social Democrats are still on 5%.

Aontú is on 4%, which its leader Peadar Tóibín said was “no small thing”. Solidarity-People Before Profit are on 3%, and independents and others are down to 8%.

In September, an Irish Mail On Sunday poll found that Fine Gael were on 32%, Fianna Fáil were on 14% and Sinn Féin were on 28%. 

In July, an Irish Mail on Sunday poll said 38% of people would vote for Fine Gael, with 12% saying they would vote for Fianna Fáil. Sinn Féin was on 26%.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

To read more of The Mail On Sunday poll findings, it’s available on Extra.ie

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie