Support plummets for Fine Gael and Sinn Féin inches ahead in latest opinion poll

AN OPINION POLL published today by the Irish Mail on Sunday/Ireland Thinks puts Sinn Féin as the most popular party.

Sinn Féin is on 29%, just one percentage point ahead of Fine Gael on 28%. Fianna Fáil is on 15%, the Green Party is on 3%.

The Labour Party – under the new leadership of Alan Kelly – is up to 5%, and the Social Democrats are still on 5%.

Aontú is on 4%, which its leader Peadar Tóibín said was “no small thing”. Solidarity-People Before Profit are on 3%, and independents and others are down to 8%.

In September, an Irish Mail On Sunday poll found that Fine Gael were on 32%, Fianna Fáil were on 14% and Sinn Féin were on 28%.

In July, an Irish Mail on Sunday poll said 38% of people would vote for Fine Gael, with 12% saying they would vote for Fianna Fáil. Sinn Féin was on 26%.

