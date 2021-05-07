€120,000 worth of suspected cannabis seized in Skerries

GARDAÍ SEIZED OVER €120,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during searches in Dublin earlier this week.

Two men in their 20s were arrested during searches in Skerries on Thursday evening.

The Divisional Crime Task Force DMR North and the Balbriggan Drugs Unitconducted a search of a residence in the Mourne estate area of Skerries around 6:45pm as part of an investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

Gardaí seized approximately €800 of suspected cannabis herb and a weighing scales.

A man in his 20s was arrested detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and released on bail.

In a related search of a residence in the same area later that evening, gardaí discovered and seized approximately €120,000 of suspected cannabis herb in five large vacuum-packed bags.

All of the drugs that have been seized are being sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 20s was arrested during the second search and detained at Ballymun Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.