Suspected drugs and stolen power tools seized after search in Clondalkin

SUSPECTED COCAINE AND benzodiazepine worth almost €75,000 have been seized after a search in Clondalkin.
Ronanstown gardaí seized €62,000 worth of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine, pending analysis, after a search of three vehicles in Clondalkin yesterday.
Power tools which are suspected to have been stolen, valued at €25,000, were also seized.
No arrests have been made.
Investigations are ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (8)