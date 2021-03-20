#Open journalism No news is bad news

Suspected drugs and stolen power tools seized after search in Clondalkin

No arrests have been made but investigations are ongoing.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 20 Mar 2021, 8:48 AM
Image: An Garda Síochána
SUSPECTED COCAINE AND benzodiazepine worth almost €75,000 have been seized after a search in Clondalkin.

Ronanstown gardaí seized €62,000 worth of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine, pending analysis, after a search of three vehicles in Clondalkin yesterday.

Power tools which are suspected to have been stolen, valued at €25,000, were also seized.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie