Suspected drugs and stolen power tools seized after search in Clondalkin

SUSPECTED COCAINE AND benzodiazepine worth almost €75,000 have been seized after a search in Clondalkin.

Ronanstown gardaí seized €62,000 worth of benzodiazepine and €12,200 worth of cocaine, pending analysis, after a search of three vehicles in Clondalkin yesterday.

Power tools which are suspected to have been stolen, valued at €25,000, were also seized.

No arrests have been made.

Investigations are ongoing.