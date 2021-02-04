#Open journalism No news is bad news

Vaccines: 740 reports of suspected side-effects have been sent to the health products regulator

The HPRA receives these reports from individuals on a voluntary basis.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 4 Feb 2021, 6:56 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Arturs Budkevics
Image: Shutterstock/Arturs Budkevics

740 PEOPLE WHO have received a Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland reported suspected side-effects to the country’s health products regulator up until 28 January.

This figure is contained in the Health Products Regulatory Authority’s (HPRA) second update about reports it receives from the Irish public about suspected side-effects from the vaccines.

The HPRA receives these reports from individuals on a voluntary basis, based on a person’s suspicion that an adverse health effect they experience may be associated with them having received a Covid-19 vaccine.

The authority emphasised that this does not mean vaccines caused the adverse effects and says the reports it receives are referred to as “suspected” side-effects as a result.

Reports may describe events which occurred in an individual after they were vaccinated, but which could have occurred even if vaccination had not taken place.

According to the HPRA, commonly reported suspected side-effects from the vaccines include: dizziness, headache, numbness, pins and needles, weakness, sensitive skin, tiredness, feeling unwell, chills, fever, itchiness, rash, hives, nausea, diarrhoea, vomiting, joint pain, muscle pain, limb pain, injection site pain and enlarged nmph nodes. 

The HPRA said the majority of reports were “mild to moderate” and had been resolved, or were in the process of being resolved, at the time of reporting. 

The regulator said it has also received a “small number of reports of elderly patients” with underlying conditions who died after receiving a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, after reviewing these cases, the HPRA said they have not raised any safety concerns about use of the vaccines. 

“It can be expected that fatalities due to progression of underlying disease or natural causes will continue to occur, including following vaccination, however, this does not mean it was caused by the vaccine,” the HPRA said. 

Earlier today, the HSE confirmed that 219,200 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland.

This figure accounts for 152,200 first doses and 77,000 second doses.

“Of the reports notified to the HPRA, the most commonly reported suspected side effects are in line with those typically associated with vaccination, including the types of side effects described in COVID-19 vaccine product information,” the HPRA update said. 

It added that the reports continue to support the assessment that the benefits of Covid-19 vaccines outweigh any risks. 

Orla Dwyer
