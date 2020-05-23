Have you seen Suzie? Appeal for information on 16-year-old girl missing since Wednesday

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old girl missing from Dublin.

Suzie Burnett has been missing from the Portmarnock area since Wednesday, 20 May.

She is described as being 5’1″ in height, of slim build, with long brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing white runners, black leggings, a black t-short and a long sleeved green army jacket.

Anyone with information that can assist in locating Suzie is asked to contact Malahide Garda Station on 01 666 4600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.