Gardaí appeal for witnesses to come forward after serious car crash in Swords

GARDAÍ INVESTIGATING A serious road traffic collision involving two cars in Swords on Monday have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The collision occurred at approximately 12.50pm on Monday on the Naul Road in Swords, county Dublin.

The passenger of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 30s, is currently receiving treatment at Beaumont Hospital for serious injuries.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted and garda investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the Naul Road at Swords (the rear of Dublin Airport) between 12.50pm and 1pm on Monday, 20 June, are asked to make this footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.