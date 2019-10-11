Gardaí appeal for help finding 69-year-old missing from Cork

GARDAÍ IN KANTURK are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Tadgh O’Riordan from Co Cork.

The 69-year-old has been missing from Greenane, Kanturk, since Wednesday.

Tadgh is described as being 5’7″ inches in height and of medium build, with blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing brown glasses with round frames, a tan/brown jacket, a navy/blue jumper with a white shirt, navy pants and black shoes.

He was also carrying a walking stick.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Kanturk Garda Station on 029 20680 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.