Talks to restore Stormont Executive to continue this morning

TALKS ARE TO continue this morning in efforts by the United Kingdom’s government to restore the powersharing agreement in Stormont and restore the Executive as a whole.

This comes one day after the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) confirmed the party will not agree to a deal any time before Christmas, with a spokesperson saying the party is “condition-led, not calendar-led”.

Representatives from the Northern Ireland political parties are due to reconvene at Hillsborough Castle for a second day of talks this morning with the British Government on a financial package for the region.

Party leaders in Northern Ireland have agreed that the current financial offer from the UK Government is not enough.

However, after the DUP said they would not agree to a deal, Sinn Féin’s MLA Conor Murphy did not attend the Hillsborough talks yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Office said the discussions will build on last week’s engagements on public finances and ensuring that the Executive is able to “return on a stable footing”.

Officials from the Government and Northern Ireland Civil Service will also support further technical discussions on these issues.

However, the stable footing may be slipping slightly after leaders from across the political divide denounced the DUP leader Jeffery Donaldson for not choosing to consider any deal before Christmas.

Advertisement

Alliance Party deputy leader Stephen Farry accused the DUP of “dragging out” the process of negotiations over a return to Stormont.

He said: “Another day, another set of frustrations in what has been a very long 18 months of frustrations for the people of Northern Ireland. There is no excuse for the assembly and executive not being in place, whether it is today or 18 months ago.

“What the DUP are doing is dragging this process out. There is no excuse for that. The time for decisions has long since passed and we need clarity on what is happening.”

Sinn Féin’s Murphy said yesterday: “The DUP, through a complete lack of leadership, have demonstrated no care for those people whatsoever.”

He added that the collapse of the powersharing agreement and executive has been going on for too long, and that others have “given space to the DUP” to re-consider committing to forming a government.

He claimed that the DUP had “played” the British government amidst “this endless negotiation”.

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said it was not his party which had raised expectations that a deal could be achieved before Christmas and said that the party wanted to make sure that the Hillsborough talks gives the Executive a “sustainable” financial package.

“Right from the start we have said that we want to get this right,” said Lyons.

Talks get underway again this morning at 10am in Hillsborough Castle in Co Down between party leaders and the UK’s Northern Irish Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris. It is not yet known if all party leaders will attend the second day of talks.

Additional reporting by Press Association