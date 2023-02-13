Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 13 February 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Sasko Lazarov File image of Tallaght University Hospital.
# TUH
Tallaght Hospital advises people with 'non-urgent' needs to avoid its emergency department
Tallaght University Hospital said its ED is ‘extremely busy’ and is currently experiencing ‘high levels of attendance’.
2.7k
3
1 hour ago

TALLAGHT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL has advised people with “non-urgent” needs to avoid its emergency department.

In a statement issued this morning, the hospital said that its ED is “extremely busy” and is currently experiencing “high levels of attendance”.

As a result, the hospital has appealed for patients with non-urgent conditions are being asked to seek assistance from other parts of the health service.

“At the moment, the emergency department is under significant pressure with many patients requiring admission due to a combination of factors,” read the statement.

“Where possible, the hospital are asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist, GP, GP out of hours service, or a local injury unit.”

Patients presenting at the ED with non-urgent conditions are being warned of “very long waiting times to be seen”.

However, TUH added that “any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen” and urged “such patients not to delay attending the ED”.

Tallaght University Hospital apologised for any inconvenience caused.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 50 people admitted to TUH’s Emergency Department this morning were waiting for a hospital bed.

Today’s TrolleyWatch figures also show that 487 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospital nationwide this morning, 400 of whom are waiting in emergency departments, while 87 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
3
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     