Tallaght Hospital advises people with 'non-urgent' needs to avoid its emergency department

TALLAGHT UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL has advised people with “non-urgent” needs to avoid its emergency department.

In a statement issued this morning, the hospital said that its ED is “extremely busy” and is currently experiencing “high levels of attendance”.

As a result, the hospital has appealed for patients with non-urgent conditions are being asked to seek assistance from other parts of the health service.

“At the moment, the emergency department is under significant pressure with many patients requiring admission due to a combination of factors,” read the statement.

Advertisement

“Where possible, the hospital are asking patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as their local Pharmacist, GP, GP out of hours service, or a local injury unit.”

Patients presenting at the ED with non-urgent conditions are being warned of “very long waiting times to be seen”.

However, TUH added that “any patient who needs emergency hospital care will be seen” and urged “such patients not to delay attending the ED”.

Tallaght University Hospital apologised for any inconvenience caused.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, 50 people admitted to TUH’s Emergency Department this morning were waiting for a hospital bed.

Today’s TrolleyWatch figures also show that 487 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospital nationwide this morning, 400 of whom are waiting in emergency departments, while 87 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.