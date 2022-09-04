Tributes paid as Gardaí release names of three siblings killed in Tallaght

GARDAÍ CONTINUE TO investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Lisa Cash (18 years), Christy and Chelsea Cawley (both 8 years) in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght, as the local community remains in shock.

A 14-year-old boy, another sibling, was removed from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardai were alerted to the scene at 12.30am today and following an intervention by Garda Armed Support Unit members, a man in his early 20s was arrested at the scene early this morning.

After Gardaí arrived at the house they deployed what are known as ‘less than lethal weapons’ in an attempt to subdue the man.

The victims’ mother, a woman in her 40s, has been released from hospital and is currently being supported by her family.

Gardaí have released photos of the three siblings that were provided by their family.

Local Sinn Féin councillor Dermot Richardson told RTÉ’s This Week programme that the community is in a sense of “shock and numbness”.

“I spoke with a family whose children went to school with the children that are deceased. It’s horrendous. They don’t know what to do. Do they send the kids to school tomorrow, do they not send them to school, is there anything in place?” he said.

“It’s a shock to the community, the whole of Tallaght and the whole of Ireland as well because when three lives are taken like that it’s horrendous.”

Chelsea and Christy Cawley Source: Garda Press Office

Local Fianna Fáil TD John Lahart also expressed his condolences, stating: “Words are pretty redundant on an occasion like this.”

In a statement Lahart said his thoughts “are with the mam and sibling of these young children whose lives have been cruelly ended in what has been described as a violent, challenging and traumatic event by gardaí”.

“My thoughts are also with immediate neighbours and the Rossfield Community.

“Tallaght Garda and the Garda Armed Intervention Unit are deserving of our admiration and respect. May these young siblings rest in peace.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy said: “This is a horrendous tragedy. My thoughts and solidarity with the family and community.”

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Charlie O’Connor told Brendan O’Connor on RTÉ Radio 1 that people in the area are devastated and “deeply shocked”.

“Children going to school in the morning will not have their friends with them, and it’s a really shocking event for this community and indeed for the wider Tallaght community and elsewhere,” he said.

“This event will affect many, many people. I was even talking to Gardaí and they told me that their colleagues who were on last night were all deeply shocked…

“I can’t really imagine how people living beside the family [feel], we have to think of the family, think of our neighbours, think of the wider community.”

O’Connor said Brookfield Youth and Community Centre is open today for people to come together and support each other in their grief.

The man who was arrested at the scene remains in Garda custody.