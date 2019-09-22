This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 22 September, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A punch in the gut': Outrage as wetlands area in Tallaght is destroyed

Environmentalists and the local council had been working together to protect the area, which was home to thousands of animals and plants.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 22 Sep 2019, 2:03 PM
58 minutes ago 10,221 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4819610

before and after 1 Before and after Source: Collie Ennis

ENVIRONMENTALISTS HAVE EXPRESSED outrage at the destruction of part of a wetlands area in Tallaght.

The area, which is located in Sean Walsh Memorial Park, is home to several species of plants and animals, including newts, frogs, bats and the critically endangered European eel.

It’s, as of yet, unclear how the damage was caused. 

The Herpetological Society of Ireland (HIS) has been working with South Dublin County Council (SDCC) in recent months to survey and protect the area. Herpetology is the branch of zoology concerned with the study of amphibians.

Collie Ennis, a science officer with HIS, said he found the wetlands area destroyed when he went to survey it yesterday. Ennis told TheJournal.ie he is “completely heartbroken” and that seeing the area flattened was “a punch in the gut” after months of work.

Ennis said that HIS had received assurances from SDCC that the area would be protected. Steps to do so are included in a draft Local Area Plan for Tallaght, which outlines a vision for the locality from 2020 to 2026 and is currently undergoing a period of public consultation.

Ennis said he doesn’t believe the area was destroyed deliberately, but that a miscommunication may have led to the situation. 

I think it’s a miscommunication, rather than cynical, but it’s just not good enough. It happens too much in this country … the thing that always suffers is nature.

Ennis said the area was flattened in recent days. He has been unable to confirm what happened but believes it may have been caused when a nearby ornamental pond was being drained. However, this has not been confirmed by the council.

TheJournal.ie has contacted SDCC for comment. Councillors are due to discuss the situation at a meeting with council management tomorrow. 

“We want to get to the bottom of it and see what caused it. We’re not trying to go after anyone, we want to continue working with the council, but this kind of stuff needs to stop happening.

It’s a totally unnecessary destruction of a really unique habitat.

Wetlands absorb more carbon than trees, making them very important in terms of the wider environment. 

‘A miraculous area’

Ennis said the wetlands area comprises a “multilayered ecosystem” and is “really, really important” to Tallaght, noting: “There’s a lot of urban expansion and natural areas are getting squeezed out.”

The area was formerly waste ground that had rewilded naturally. Ennis said it is “a miraculous little area” and local people are “devastated” that part of it has been destroyed.

spawn One of the spawning areas that has been destroyed. Source: Collie Ennis

“People like their green spaces and they want to see nature protected,” he said, as evidenced by the thousands of people who took part in climate change demonstrations across Ireland on Friday. 

“A lot of work went in by volunteers to survey it, there were some critically endangered species in there.

“Stuff like this should not be happening … a full restoration is needed,” Ennis said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie