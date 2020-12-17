Tánaiste warns: 'If we wait until 6 January, restrictions might be tougher and go on for longer'

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that NPHET recommended imposing new restrictions between Christmas and New Year – a proposal which will be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday.

Varadkar said that they would use the next four days to see if the worrying figures of increasing Covid-19 cases stabailise before making a decision on implementing new restrictions.

“I know that’s a really hard thing to hear and a really difficult decision for people to take,” he said on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

But if we don’t do that, and we wait until, say, 3 January or 6 January, then the restrictions that we reimpose might have to be tougher and might have to go on for longer – and we don’t want that.

Outlining what possible restrictions there could be, Varadkar said:

Restrictions on hospitality would return – that’s bars and restaurants

Limiting visits of one household to another household but not a total ban on household visits

Non-essential retail and personal services would stay open.

Varadkar said that the government would still give businesses 7-10 days’ notice to businesses, even if the decision is taken on Tuesday. That date would bring us up to 29 December – 1 January.