Thursday 17 December 2020
Tánaiste warns: 'If we wait until 6 January, restrictions might be tougher and go on for longer'

A new lockdown in January had been suggested, but the government is warning that the restrictions may come sooner than expected.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 10:26 PM
14 minutes ago 4,413 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5304273
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has said that NPHET recommended imposing new restrictions between Christmas and New Year – a proposal which will be considered by Cabinet on Tuesday. 

Varadkar said that they would use the next four days to see if the worrying figures of increasing Covid-19 cases stabailise before making a decision on implementing new restrictions.

“I know that’s a really hard thing to hear and a really difficult decision for people to take,” he said on RTÉ’s Prime Time.

But if we don’t do that, and we wait until, say, 3 January or 6 January, then the restrictions that we reimpose might have to be tougher and might have to go on for longer – and we don’t want that.

Outlining what possible restrictions there could be, Varadkar said:

  • Restrictions on hospitality would return – that’s bars and restaurants
  • Limiting visits of one household to another household but not a total ban on household visits
  • Non-essential retail and personal services would stay open.

Varadkar said that the government would still give businesses 7-10 days’ notice to businesses, even if the decision is taken on Tuesday. That date would bring us up to 29 December – 1 January.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

