TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN will begin a visit to the Middle East today which will include a visit to the Rafah border crossing with Gaza.

As part of the vistit, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence will meet with government officials in Egypt and Jordan as well as humanitarians at the UNRWA agency.

In a statement, Martin said that the trip is part of “intensive efforts to address the crisis in the Middle East”.

“Against a backdrop of increased regional instability, we cannot lose sight of the urgency of addressing the current crisis in Gaza and the wider Israeli/Palestinian issue,” he said.

“My visit to Egypt and Jordan will focus on continuing my discussions with key partners on the need for an immediate ceasefire, the unconditional release of all hostages and full, safe and unhindered humanitarian access to Gaza.

“I will also focus on how Ireland can support regional efforts to return to a political pathway towards a sustainable and peaceful resolution of this conflict and a two-state solution,” he said.

The Tánaiste’s will meet the Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry in Cairo and with Jordanian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi in Amman.

People attend a rally to support Palestinians at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Tánaiste added that key to the visit is trying to find a political solution and he explained that he will be making representations to find a way to revive the “two-State solution”.

He said he believes that this is the way to ensure peace and security for both Israelis and Palestinians.

“We cannot and must not lose focus on the situation in Gaza, which remains extremely grave.

“I will use my visit to the Rafah crossing to highlight the impact of ongoing Israeli restrictions on humanitarian access, which prevents life-saving aid from reaching the people of Gaza. Up to 1.5 million people are sheltering in Rafah and the humanitarian consequences of any Israeli military operation in the area would be disastrous.

“It is vital at such a moment of humanitarian need and regional instability to demonstrate clear and unwavering support for the work of UNRWA which remains the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza and a pillar of regional stability,” he added.

The Journal’s News Correspondent Niall O’Connor will be travelling to Rafah with the Tánaiste.