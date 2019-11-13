This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tánaste in Edinburgh today to help build ties with Scotland post-Brexit

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will meet with Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during the visit.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 6:20 AM
48 minutes ago 785 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4889323
Image: Photojoiner/PA Images
Image: Photojoiner/PA Images

TÁNAISTE SIMON COVENEY heads to Edinburgh today to discuss strengthening Ireland’s relations with Scotland, and to focus on “the close cultural and economic ties” between the two nations as part of its post-Brexit strategy. 

Speaking ahead of the joint-bilateral review, the Tánaiste said that the purpose of this visit is “to reaffirm the Irish government’s full commitment to strengthen relations with our Scottish neighbours – a key element of the broader Ireland-UK relationship”.

“I am looking forward to meeting with the Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack; First Minister Nicola Sturgeon; and Cabinet Secretaries Hyslop and Russell.

This will be Coveney’s first official visit to Edinburgh as Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade. 

“Over the coming months, Ireland and Scotland will be reviewing the full spectrum of our relations looking to expand their full potential in areas such as business, community and cultural ties.

Post-Brexit, this government is determined to have the closest possible relationship with the UK and this review is part of this process.

The Tánaiste will also have lunch with Irish and Scottish business leaders, and attend a reception for parliamentarians and leaders in academia, sport, culture, and business.

