Tánaiste says it's 'important' Ireland gets to participate in Euro 2028 because of hosting role

TÁNAISTE MICHEÁL MARTIN has told the Dáil that it’s “important” that Ireland gets to participate in Euro 2028 because of its role as joint-host.

Ireland is set to co-host the 2028 Uefa European Championships alongside the United Kingdom, after Uefa yesterday confirmed that their bid to stage the tournament is unopposed.

Turkey initially submitted a rival bid for the tournament but subsequently announced their intention to bid for the 2032 edition of the tournament, against Italy.

It then emerged earlier this year that Turkey and Italy would submit a joint bid for the 2032 tournament rather than compete against one another, and yesterday Uefa announced that Turkey’s bid for 2028 has been withdrawn as a result.

That leaves the Irish/UK bid for 2028 unopposed, with the final hurdle to clear being ratification by a vote at Uefa’s Executive Committee meeting in Switzerland next Tuesday, which is expected to be a formality.

The Aviva Stadium is the sole nominated venue for games in Ireland, while Casement Park is the sole nominated venue in Northern Ireland, as Windsor Park falls short of capacity requirements.

Speaking in the Dáil today, Sinn Féin’s Matt Carthy Deputy Matt Carthy welcomed news that the “British and Irish bid to host the UEFA Euro 2028 competition is set to be successful”.

“We all look forward to seeing fans from across Europe attending games in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin and Casement Park in Belfast,” added Deputy Carthy.

However, he noted that “we need to ensure that the redevelopment of Casement Park is completed on time”.

Casement Park has been idle since 2013 and proposals to redevelop it has hit many snags in the decade since.

The last projected build cost for Casement Park stadium was £110 million (€127 m), having originally been estimated at £77.5 million (€90 m) when the plan was first drawn up.

However, it is expected the delay caused by a court challenge combined with soaring inflation rates could see the final cost reach well in excess of £110 million.

Addressing Martin in the Dáil, Carthy said: “I would appreciate it if the Tánaiste would outline the role he sees his Government taking to support the redevelopment of Casement Park, a crucial piece of the jigsaw in a project that could become a great international showcase for our country.”

In response, Martin said he is “delighted about the Uefa bid”.

He added: “What is important is that, first of all, we get host nation participation in the finals. That should be sorted.”

There are no guarantees that all five nations (Ireland, Northern Ireland, England, Scotland, and Wales) will qualify for the finals.

Uefa’s favoured plan is understood to be for all five nations to go through qualification, with two host nation places available for any that fail to qualify.

However, if more than two nations fail to qualify on merit, only the two best-performing countries would make it.

Meanwhile, Martin said that “stadia have to be developed and the UK Government has significant obligations in this regard as well”.

He added: “The Irish Government will work with the UK Government to make sure that our stadia are fit for purpose, available and developed with a view to making sure that we can host the event.

“It is great for the fans and all supporters of football.”

-With additional reporting from Gavin Cooney, Christina Finn, and Press Association