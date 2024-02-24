Tánaiste pledges ongoing support to Ukraine as rallies take place to mark second anniversary of invasion

LAST UPDATE | 7 minutes ago
RALLIES IN SUPPORT of Ukraine will take place across Ireland to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
In Dublin, a “Walk with Ukraine” is taking place now at the GPO, and a similar march will take place at Grand Parade in Cork today at 2.30pm.
Today marks two years since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a “special military operation” at dawn on 24 February 24, 2022.
While many expected victory within days, Ukraine fought back and forced Russian troops into humiliating retreats.
However, Ukraine has since suffered setbacks with the failure of its 2023 counteroffensive and the blockage of vital US funding of $60 billion.
In a statement marking the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said “Ukraine has endured unimaginable violence and suffering for 730 days”.
“Across the country, innocent Ukrainian men, women and children are paying the ultimate price for a war not of their choosing,” said Martin.
“Yet, they continue to demonstrate remarkable resolve and determination in the face of adversity.”
Today marks the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of #Ukraine. Ireland will not waver in support for Ukraine, or in determination to stand up and hold Russia to account. 🇺🇦 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/hFwUX50ScZ— Micheál Martin (@MichealMartinTD) February 24, 2024
Martin added that while the “world calls for peace”, Russia “choses the path of escalation”.
The Tánaiste said Ireland “will not waver in support for Ukraine or in determination to stand up and hold Russia to account”.
“We will continue our unified and determined response that Ireland and the European Union have mounted since the beginning of this war,” added Martin.
He noted that the EU has provided around €88 billion in support so far, and earlier this month agreed on a new €50 billion financial assistance package.
Martin also remarked that Ireland and the EU are “determined to hold Russia to account for its actions” and said the “targeted sanctions” adopted against Russia have been the “most expansive and hard-hitting in EU history”.
To date, Ireland’s financial support to Ukraine includes over €90 million in stabilisation and humanitarian support, which targets critical needs such as the provision of food, safe drinking water, cash assistance and the construction of prefabricated homes.
Ireland is working with the EU to provide support to Ukraine through the European Peace Facility.
Ireland has committed €122 million to this, which is directed towards non-lethal military support, including the supply of items such as food, fuel, medical, and personal protective equipment.
Martin added that Ireland has provided two mine-flails, along with training in how to operate this equipment, to Ukraine.
Ukraine is now one of the most mined countries in the world, with almost one third of its land affected by landmines and other ordnance.
“We recognise that in fighting to defend their country, Ukrainians are fighting to defend universal values that we in Ireland, and across Europe, hold dear: human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, and human rights,” said Martin.
“To the over one hundred thousand Ukrainians who have sought refuge in Ireland, and to all Ukrainians wherever you may be, I want to assure you that Ireland’s support remains steadfast and we stand with you.”
