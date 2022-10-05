Tánaiste rejects Ibec suggestion that 'proof' would be required for domestic abuse paid leave

THE TÁNAISTE HAS rejected suggestions that proof of abuse would be included in a bill providing paid leave for victims of domestic violence.

Last month, the government rubberstamped the publication of the Work Life Balance Bill.

It will bring in a range of measures to improve family-friendly work practices and support women in the workforce, including introducing paid leave for domestic violence victims.

Once the legislation is enacted, those who are suffering or at risk of domestic violence will be entitled to five days of paid leave per year.

However, during a Joint Committee on Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Sinn Féin TD Louis O’Reilly noted an “objection by the employers’ group Ibec to the introduction of paid leave for victims and survivors of domestic abuse”.

Deputy O’Reilly said the submission from Ibec in relation to the bill “referenced the need to require proof” of domestic abuse.

She added: “What is a victim supposed to do? Come in with their black eye? How do you prove coercive control?”

Deputy O’Reilly also noted that the “advocacy groups in this area couldn’t be clearer about the issue of proof”.

In response, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said that the legislation is currently being worked on by Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman.

And while Varadkar noted that “there will have to be some sort of mechanism as there is for any form of leave,” he added: “I don’t see how evidential proof could be a requirement of the legislation. I think that would make it almost unworkable.”

Varadkar also said: “I don’t really see how you could produce proof of abuse or coercive control in particular, which is quite hard to prove.”

Deputy O’Reilly welcomed Varadkar’s comments said she couldn’t “conceive of a person that would walk into their employer and claim that (domestic violence) just to get some time off”.

She also expressed hope that the five days of paid leave per year can be extended to ten days.

Speaking to RTE, Ibec’s Executive Director of Public Relations Maeve McElwee said: “This isn’t a matter for an employer to decide what evidence would satisfy an employer under a statutory obligation.

“The government will determine what the statutory proof will be and what we will be obliged to accept.”

“So we’re asking government to tell us what are our respective obligations.”

She added: “There are really significant challenges.

“We have to know and we have to be really clear, how do we manage those situations? What is the extent of our responsibility? What if the alleged perpetrator is also an employee?

“I think it’s really important to see our submission in the broad context of the Ibec submission.”