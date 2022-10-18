Varadkar says threatened legal challenge to eviction ban 'would be unsuccessful'

THE TÁNAISTE SAYS a legal challenge to an eviction ban “may well happen” but “would be unsuccessful”.

Speaking to reporters this morning, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar acknowledged the possibility of a legal challenge and said: “In relation to the constitutionality of this, anyone can bring a challenge to the courts, that may well happen.”

However, he added: “If the Attorney General and the Minister can make a strong case to defend it on public interest grounds, then I think any challenge would be unsuccessful.”

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien confirmed last night that Cabinet will meet this morning to consider a ban on evictions over the winter months.

Minister O’Brien told RTÉ’s ‘Monday Night Live’ programme that the proposals will be “time-bound measures to give further protections to renters.

However, Minister O’Brien warned of “unintended consequences” and a “further flight of private landlords” if the measure isn’t “calibrated properly”.

He added that the measures due to be brought before Cabinet this morning “will be significant”.

However, speaking to RTE’s ‘Morning Ireland’, the chairperson of the Irish Property Owners Association said her organisation is “seriously considering going to the courts” over the proposed legislation.

While Mary Conway said it sounds as though an eviction ban is “inevitable”, she said it “hasn’t been thought through enough”.

She added: “This eviction ban isn’t going to do anything other than make the Minister feel that he’s achieved something, and what happens when the eviction ban is lifted.

Conway also said landlord are leaving the market due to “over-regulation and over-taxation” and that the associations members “are very distressed about this”.

The chair of the IPOA said she was seeking tax breaks from the Housing Minister, but that he was “very non-committal” during a meeting yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Tánaiste this morning acknowledged that the eviction ban “isn’t the solution to the problems we face, but is just one action that we are taking”.

He said the ban would provide “breathing space” to put in place more social housing and emergency accommodation in the face of a major shortage.

“It’ll still be the case that if the tenant doesn’t pay their rent, or if they’re engaged in antisocial behaviour, that’s they can be still required to leave,” said the Tánaiste.

“That time, that breathing space is needed.”

Responding to a question about his previous comments resisting an eviction ban, Varadkar said that with “rising numbers of people losing their homes” and increasing numbers of asylum seekers arriving in Ireland, “things are going to be very tight.”

But he added: “That doesn’t take away the concern that I have, that when it ends at the end of March or April, the problems that we have don’t go away.

“What we have to focus on over the next five months is redoubling our efforts to provide more accommodation, particularly more social housing.

Speaking on the RTÉ’s ‘Monday Night Live’ programme last night, Sinn Féin’s Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said his party “will work constructively” with the Housing Minister on the eviction ban “to get it right”.

However, Deputy Ó Broin added: “A ban on no-fault evictions for four or five months in and of itself won’t fix anything unless the Minister also outlines what additional measures he is going to take to increase the supply of social and affordable housing.”

“If we take a five month ban on evictions,” said Ó Broin, “it will stop some people from going into emergency accommodation or rough sleeping.

“But if on the other side we still have the undersupply of social and affordable housing, things get worse and there are concrete measure the Minister can take to accelerate this.”

With additional reporting from Emer Moreau