Tánaiste has spoken to gardaí about GP contract leak

THE TÁNAISTE LEO Varadkar has spoken to gardaí “voluntarily” in relation to the leaking of a confidential GP contract.

The Minister for Enterprise, Trade, and Employment is at the centre of an investigation over whether his leaking of this contract to a rival GP group in 2019 is a criminal offence.

The Sunday Independent first reported today that Varadkar was questioned by gardaí over the leaking of this document.

A spokesperson for Varadkar said: “The Tánaiste met the Gardaí voluntarily by appointment earlier this month. He made a full statement and answered all questions.

“On advice the Tánaiste cannot say anything further until the investigation is complete. He has made a full account to the Dáil on this matter and looks forward to it being concluded.”

The Tánaiste has previously told the Dáil that he gave a copy of an agreement negotiated between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail, then president of the now defunct National Association of General Practioners, a rival GP group.

Varadkar apologised for his “errors of judgement” in the Dáil in November, but said that suggestions he had a personal gain in leaking the contract were “false and deeply offensive”.

It was reported last month that gardaí are now treating the inquiry into the contract leaking as a criminal investigation.

The National Bureau of Criminal Investigation is conducting the investigation.

Varadkar said last month that he doesn’t believe charges will be brought against him over the document leak.

Comments are closed as investigations are ongoing.