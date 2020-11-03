Leo Varadkar apologises for 'errors of judgement', says he is 'not close friends' with Dr Ó Tuathail

TÁNAISTE LEO VARADKAR has apologised in the Dáil for “errors of judgement” after he gave a copy of an agreement negotiated between the Government and the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) to a rival GP group last year.

Varadkar told the Dáil that it had been alleged that there was something “improper, perhaps even criminal” in what he did, insisting this is not the case.

In his statement to the Dáil, Varadkar said he wanted to refute some of the allegations made against him, and also apologise “for his errors of judgement”.

The Fine Gael leader is facing growing pressure following the publication of an article by the Village Magazine over the weekend.

Speaking in the Dáil this evening, he said the suggestion he had anything to gain in his actions “is false and deeply offensive”.

Varadkar said he had “unfinished business” in the Department of Health, which included getting a new GP contract over the line.

He said he took an active interest in the talks, and his sole motivation was to get as many GPs as possible to sign up to the deal.

The Tánaiste said the agreement was largely in the public domain, and went through the timeline of events from when the talks ended to when the deal was published.

A memo was brought to Cabinet by the then-Health Minister Simon Harris on Tuesday 9 April saying “engagement had concluded with the IMO”, said the Tánaiste.

Varadkar said he sent the document to Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail of the NAGP on “most likely the 15th or 16th”.

He said he sent it on a “confidential basis”, believing that publication of the agreement was imminent. Varadkar said he should have called the NAGP in for a briefing and gone through the document line by line, instead of passing it on in an informal manner.

“That’s the way it should have been done, I didn’t do it that way,” said Varadkar, adding he knew sending it in the post to Ó Tuathail “was a short cut”.

He told the Dáil that he was honouring a political commitment that the NAGP would be kept briefed on the negotiations.

It has been alleged that there was something improper, or even criminal, said Varadkar who denies this is the case. He said Ó Tuathail has been described as “a Varadkar cheerleader”.

“Yes, there are examples of his public support for me during the period, but there are also plenty of the opposite.

“For example, 13th April 2019, in the middle of this timeline, he publicly attacked the Government for providing more GP visit cards calling it a shameful ‘vote-getting exercise’.

“He went on to describe the policy of the Government that I led as ‘the biggest con job in the history of the health service’.

“Not exactly cheerleading.”

He said Ó Tuathail is “not as close as a friend as he has made out”, adding that he gave him the agreement because he was head of the NAGP, “not my friend”.

He said friends and acquaintances often pretend to be closer to those in power than they really are, stating that some members of the House will testify to that.

Sometimes people like to exaggerate the nature of their relationships to inflate their own influence, said Varadkar.

“This is clearly a big part of this story,” he said.

Varadkar also told the Dáil that he had been in contact with Ó Tuathail since the story first broke in The Village Magazine.

He said this was to check the timeline of when the document was sent. He said Ó Tuathail asked if the NAGP should issue a statement. Varadkar said he told him he would not instruct him one way or the other as to whether they should.

“Yes, we are friends,” he said, adding that there are “friends, and there are friends. We are not close friends,” he said.

He said he meets Ó Tuathail two or three times a year, perhaps at a drinks reception or when social circles overlap.

“We are not best mates,” he said, adding that some are trying to make out that “we are more than that, that is not the case at all”.

Speaking in the Dáil earlier, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said:

“It was giving a dig-out to a friend, it’s as crude as that.

“A friend whose organisation was in competition with the IMO for members, for their subscriptions and for influence.”

She said it is clear that Varadkar “abused his position as Taoiseach”.

The Taoiseach repeated his comments in the Dail today that the leaking of the document was “not appropriate” and was “the wrong way to do things”.

He told the Dáil he asked his General Secretary to have a preliminary look for any correspondence between his department and the NAGP.

“The only thing they have found so far is a letter from the NAGP that is dated April 9 … and they are related to their concern of the removal of medical cards,” he added.

Labour’s Alan Kelly said it was a “huge issue” that needed to be dealt with.

“The public are drawn back to times of golden circles and the Galway tent and friends in high places,” he told the Dail.