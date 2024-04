TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has condemned attacks on gardaí during a protest at a site that had been earmarked for asylum seekers in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow last night.

Six people were arrested for public disorder offences yesterday evening, after three garda patrol cars were damaged and a fire was started at one point. Gardaí said they “came under attack” by people gathered at the site.

Harris said gardaí are “charged with upholding the laws of the land and they should be supported in doing so”.

“This is a country of laws. Attacks on gardaí should be condemned by all,” he said.

In a statement shared on social media this morning, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said: “Any attack on a member of an Garda Síochána is an attack on our democracy and our state.

“Gardaí have my full support in their work and while peaceful protest is a right we all value, we will not tolerate vandalism and attacks on Gardaí,” she wrote.

Speaking on WLR FM this morning, McEntee said Gardaí “were fired upon” while policing the protest last night.

“Gardaí were fired upon in that there were rocks thrown at them. There were people there who physically attacked members of An Garda Síochána. There were cars and there were Gardaí equipment that were there that were damaged. You had a small fire that people attempted to set on the scene where Gardaí were there,” she said.

“It’s not acceptable. It’s not to be tolerated. This is not a peaceful protest. This is people who are breaking the law and so I fully support the response that the Gardaí took last night.”

McEntee said that every person has a right to peaceful protest and to make their views known.

However, nobody has a right – ever – to prevent someone from entering their property, to blockade an entrance to a property, to stop workers from going to work and nobody has a right to attack gardaí.

“That’s exactly what happened last night, as gardaí did their job in making sure that we could do what we can to accommodate those who are seeking protection.”

Speaking to The Journal in Blanchardstown this morning, Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman said the scenes were “disturbing”.

“I’m really grateful for the support An Garda Síochána gave in terms of keeping people who are working on this site safe,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s justice spokesperson Pa Daly condemned the attack “in the strongest terms”.

“Individuals trespassed, set fires and threw various items at Gardaí,” he said in a statement.

“Garda have powers available where demonstrators are engaging in threatening behaviour, blocking roads and entrances to workplaces and setting fire.

“We must be unequivocal in both our support for Gardaí, and condemnation of criminality.

Violence and damage to property are totally unacceptable, as death or serious injury will surely follow.

In a statement this morning, People Before Profit TDs said what happened in Newtownmountkennedy is “another shocking development driven by far right agitators and anti-refugee rhetoric”.

Richard Boyd Barrett said the party will “redouble our efforts to mobilise broad campaigns against the far right”.

“We will also continue to oppose the neoliberal housing, health and care policies of this and successive governments that do so much damage to our society and create the fear and despair that feeds the far right,” he said.

“We call on all people who are appalled by what is happening to mobilise against the hate and division of the far right and to demand housing, health and care services for all”.

Gardaí maintained a presence at the site overnight and remain there this morning.

In a statement issued at 11.45pm last night, a garda spokesperson said the incident developed “as a result of workers, contracted to carry out lawful employment on the site, entering the site.

“A number of trespassers were also identified on and removed from the site.”

The statement said that gardaí were subject to both physical and verbal abuse at the site throughout the day, which escalated to rocks and missiles being thrown yesterday evening. Gardaí “used force to defend themselves” in response.

“Assistance was provided by members of An Garda Síochána Public Order Unit and approximately 50 members of An Garda Síochána remain at the scene this evening,” it said.

“The use of force included the use of Incapacitant spray and deployment of Public Order Gardaí in Public Order helmets and shields.”

Footage shared on social media yesterday showed a couple of dozen people refusing to move when asked to by gardaí.

It is believed some protesters arrived by taxi. Some had hoods up or had their faces covered.

At around 8.30pm an urgent assistance call was issued by gardaí, requesting that all units nearby come to provide help.

Windows of squad cars were broken and tyres were slashed. A fire was started at the scene at one point.

A garda spokesperson said they are not aware of any injuries over the course of the public order incident.

A fire broke out at the site at Newtownmountkennedy in the early hours of 13 April.

Gardaí believe the building, known as River Lodge, was targeted in an arson attack.

The Department of Integration had been assessing the site after it accepted a HSE offer to use the vacant building and its grounds to accommodate asylum seekers, as the Government is under considerable pressure to accommodate those sleeping in tents in Dublin city.

The Irish Examiner reported on 13 April that works being carried out as part of the assessment process had stalled at the site. It’s unclear if there are still plans for asylum seekers to be accommodated there.

The Department of Integration has been contacted for comment.