GARDAÍ ARE RESPONDING to a public order incident in Newtownmountkennedy, Co Wicklow this evening.

Some people said they gathered there to stop works on a building that they believe is earmarked for asylum seekers.

It is understood a fire has been started at the scene and a number of garda patrol cars have reportedly been damaged.

Earlier footage on social media showed a couple of dozen people refusing to move when asked to by gardaí.

It is believed some protestors arrived by taxi.

Advertisement

Some had hoods up or had their faces covered.

Public Order gardaí formed a barricade at the site and protestors shouted abuse at them.

Gardaí were equipped with pepper spray.

It is understood that an urgent assistance call was issued by gardaí, requesting that all units nearby come to provide help.

In a statement, a spokesperson for gardaí said: “As this is an ongoing incident no further information is available.”

With reporting by Niall O’Connor