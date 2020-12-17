Taoiseach: People should expect further Covid-19 restrictions 'before New Year's Eve'

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said the government will not be changing the Covid-19 restrictions regime for Christmas but that people should expect new restrictions “before the new year”.

Martin’s comments come amid rising Covd-19 rates and the announcement of a fresh lockdown in Northern Ireland from St. Stephen’s Day.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Six One News this evening, Martin said that the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommend new restrictions and that the government will make a final decision on this on Tuesday.

He said however that people can expect further restrictions “towards the end of the year”.

I think before New Year’s Eve is how I would put it. Obviously the timing of that and the specific nature of the restrictions would have to be decided on by government, I’m not going to preempt a government decision, but we’re very mindful of what NPHET will say to us in this regard. And as I said we want to protect the hospital system.

Under the plans for Christmas that were previously agreed by government, intercounty travel and household mixing up to three households is permitted from tomorrow until 6 January.

Martin said this evening that NPHET has essentially recommended that this period after Christmas be shortened.

“I did speak to the CMO today, and NPHET will be recommending to government that we would bring in restrictions before the end of the year. In other words, the anticipated period of going from tomorrow to 6 January will be shortened,” the Taoiseach said.

“And also that NPHET will be recommending restrictions in relation to hospitality, before the end of the year. So concerned are they in relation to the rising numbers. And also, restricting household visits to one before the end of the year, so that one household can visit another.”

The prospect of a new restrictions after Christmas was previously raised by the Taoiseach a number of weeks ago should cases of the coronavirus rise.

NPHET this evening confirmed 484 new cases of Covid-19 in this country and three further deaths.