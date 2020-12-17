#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Thursday 17 December 2020
Advertisement

Sweeping new lockdown measures proposed for Northern Ireland

Stormont sources said the proposals are more akin to March’s full-scale lockdown than the recent periods of circuit-break restrictions.

By Press Association Thursday 17 Dec 2020, 6:20 PM
16 minutes ago 7,740 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5304053
File photo. Shoppers in Belfast city centre.
Image: PA IMages
File photo. Shoppers in Belfast city centre.
File photo. Shoppers in Belfast city centre.
Image: PA IMages

A SWEEPING NEW lockdown has been proposed for Northern Ireland as the region struggles to suppress Covid-19.

It is understood health minister Robin Swann has urged a period of intense restrictions post-Christmas, potentially lasting six weeks.

Stormont executive ministers convened this afternoon to consider Mr Swann’s recommendations. Discussions were continuing this evening.

Widespread closures across retail, hospitality and leisure have been urged.

It is understood health officials have said a reduction in face-to-face school learning after Christmas would also help to combat the spread of the disease.

Swann also wants the executive to take firm steps to clamp down on New Year’s Eve house parties.

Stormont sources said the proposals are more akin to March’s full-scale lockdown than the recent periods of circuit-break restrictions.

Case numbers continue to rise in Northern Ireland despite the latest two-week circuit-break.

Health chiefs have cited low compliance with the regulations and guidance as a reason infections, hospital admissions and death rates remain relatively high.

Hospitals across the region are running over capacity.

Related Reads

17.12.20 'Only meet people indoors that you trust with your life': Stark warning from HSE ahead of Christmas
16.12.20 Covid-19: Curfews, lockdowns and travel limits in place across Europe amid fears of Christmas surge
15.12.20 Rollout plan: First vaccines possible by end of year, universities could be used as mass vaccination centres

On Tuesday, queues of ambulances were witnessed at accident and emergency departments (EDs) across Northern Ireland as patients were treated in car parks due to a lack of capacity inside the hospitals.

At one point 17 ambulances containing patients were lined up outside the ED at Antrim Area Hospital.

Ahead of today’s executive meeting, economy minister Diane Dodds said Northern Ireland was in an “extremely challenging position” in terms of the virus’s transmission.

“I have said over and over again how difficult this cycle of lockdown is for the economy, we have published data on the cost of the cycle of lockdown to the economy, but we’ll wait and see what the discussion at the executive brings forward,” she said.

Today, the Department of Health’s dashboard revealed a further 12 people with Covid-19 had died in Northern Ireland, bringing the region’s toll to 1,154.

Another 656 new cases of the virus were notified, while figures indicated pressure remained high on hospitals with 460 Covid-19 positive patients, including 32 in intensive care.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The hospital occupancy rate was 104%.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie