Tuesday 24 May 2022
Taoiseach to travel to Davos to attend World Economic Forum meeting

Martin said that the meeting was an “important opportunity” to raise Ireland’s perspective on global and European challenges

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 24 May 2022, 6:45 AM
TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to travel to the meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland today, with both the ongoing war in Ukraine and the rising cost-of-living set to be discussed.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, the Taoiseach said that the meeting was an “important opportunity” to raise Ireland’s perspectives on global and European challenges, including on Russia’s war in Ukraine and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. 

“Throughout my engagements, I will stress the fundamental principles that underpin Ireland’s approach, including our commitment to an open, sustainable, fair and rules-based international order, which can support economic recovery and global political accountability,” said Martin.

Martin will hold bilateral meetings with political leaders and senior executives from multinational companies that have operations in Ireland.

The Taoiseach is also set to take part in a live panel debate on how the EU responded to both the Covid-19 pandemic and Russia’s war on Ukraine, alongside European Parliament President Roberta Metsola and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde.

Both the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte and the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Eduard Heger will also be involved in the debate.

Yesterday, Martin hosted Rutte at Farmleigh in Phoenix Park, with the two discussing the war in Ukraine as well as developments in Northern Ireland around the Northern Ireland Protocol.

About the author
Tadgh McNally
