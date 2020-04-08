This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Taoiseach to discuss funeral guidelines on conference call with religious leaders today

Topics such as the current public health guidelines on funerals will be up for discussion.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 8 Apr 2020, 7:43 AM
43 minutes ago 4,972 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5069562
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will hold a conference call later today with religious leaders from a number of different faiths to discuss the current Covid-19 crisis.

Varadkar will seek their views and insights into how we can care for communities and the most vulnerable at this time, including on matters such as funerals and dealing with bereavements.

They’ll also discuss the changes brought in to reflect public health guidelines on funerals and the impact this is having on families.

Last week, the government said that family members can still attend funerals as long as “social distancing rules are respected”.  

Furthermore, the numbers in a church or at a graveside should not exceed 10.

Many church and similar services are being broadcast online due to the guidelines on social distancing preventing gatherings of people.

Last month, the Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy said: “Thankfully, through technology, there are options online for people to get their Mass at home. Some parishes have webcam or radio facilities.”

During today’s call with faith leaders, the Taoiseach will also thank them for their contribution during the crisis so far and for all they’ve done to support people and communities, especially as some are prevented from doing all they would like because of age or health. 

